Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Passover in a time of ‘Social Distancing’

Top Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the most important Jewish holidays of the year begins Wednesday night at sundown.

But, this year, Passover comes with some major social adjustments.

News10’s Anya Tucker shows us how her family and others are getting together while keeping their distance.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak