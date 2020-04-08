Passover in a time of ‘Social Distancing’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the most important Jewish holidays of the year begins Wednesday night at sundown.
But, this year, Passover comes with some major social adjustments.
News10’s Anya Tucker shows us how her family and others are getting together while keeping their distance.
