NYSP investigators say former high school football standout’s murder potentially “robbery and drug related”

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York State Police say they have arrested three men in the killing of a 19-year-old former high school football standout. Out on the gridiron, Nathaniel Miller was well known as a standout football player for Hoosick Falls High School.

But the former student athlete’s life on the field now stands in stark contrast to the shocking crime that claimed his life, on June 9 he was killed inside his rural Rensselaer County home.

“The investigation revealed that there was an altercation with shots fire that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Nathaniel Miller. Today we are here to announce the arrest of 3 subjects related to this incident,” said Maj. Christopher West, Commander of Troop G during a Tuesday press conference.

State Police say the subjects are:

19-year-old Devin Van Patten, 24-year-old Carlos Lewis and 21-year-old Kyle Hutchinson.

They are all charged with Murder, Burglary, and Attempted Robbery.

VanPatten was additionally charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

All three are said to be from Schenectady and have been remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail.

As for a motive, law enforcement officials at today’s press conference would only say that this was a targeted shooting and that the suspects and Nathaniel knew one another.

They added that the crime appeared to have been part of a drug-related home invasion.

“We believe at this time that this was a potential robbery and drug-related. And that’s all that I can say on that,” said Capt. Robert Appleton, NYSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly has said that law enforcement has long been challenged by a drug corridor that leads from Vermont, through rural towns like Hoosick Falls and Pittstown where Nathaniel was living.

And that the trail then leads to larger Capital Region communities like Schenectady where the alleged suspects are from.

Donnelly credited the work done by investigators with securing the three arrests by saying, “So, I want the people of Pittstown to know that your State Police have been with you throughout this. This has been a very disturbing incident and we look forward to bringing this forward from today’s date and the prosecution will go forward.”