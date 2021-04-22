New drinking water source for Hoosick Falls

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The people of Hoosick Falls are looking forward to the day they will no longer make the news for water contamination. After six years a new source of drinking water is being proposed for the village.

“Water is something we have taken granted for a long time,” Hoosick Falls Mayor Rob Allen.

Local officials said they are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Hoosick Falls found itself at the center of a years long water crisis.

“We are setting things up so that Hoosick Falls is no longer synonymous with water contamination,” said Mayor Allen.

The contamination problem first surfaced in 2014. Many water samples came back showing high levels of PFOA. It is a chemical used by St. Gobain to make non-stick materials.

“We have not felt like it is a fair thing to have water taken from an aquifer that is contaminated, when there are viable options else where,” said he.

This week the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation put forth an action plan.

DEC Chief of Staff Sean Mahar said two new groundwater wells that are more than a mile away would be added. The existing village well with the installed filtration system would become a backup in case of an outage.

“We would get in very quickly and we would have the companies put a filtration system to remove those contaminants from the water supply. So we knew right away that we were at least taking that initial step to keep residents of Hoosick Falls protected,” said Mahar.

Mayor Allen said this is a milestone that will benefit generations to come.

“Hoosick Falls has been one of the examples where we can get things accomplished, we can bounce back, and we can get a new water source,” said he.

“A part of what we’re going to is evaluate in the future for water line extension in certain areas. Especially where some of the impacted homes on private wells could be now serviced by the villages water supply,” said Mahar.

A 45 day comment period is taking place over the next month and on May 13 there will be a public virtual meeting before the state issues a decision.