Neighbors continue clean up as tornado hit across the region

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-1 Tornadoes, in Schaghticoke and Stillwater. Residents say they are in complete shock from the impact of the storm.

Many neighbors spent their Saturday night and Sunday morning picking up the pieces.

The tornado hit a home in Schaghticoke tearing the whole roof off. The homeowner says luckily him, his wife and their two dogs were able to made it out safely. The inside of the home was covered with insulation and the garage was completely destroyed. He says neighbors brought them a camper to stay in for the time being.

Dr. Christine Demarco was visiting her dad in Schaghticoke and she says this storm brought her back to her childhoood.

“When I was kid that was the last time I have seen a tornado. But yesterday this storm felt the same way. The sky got really dark and everything was moving around really fast,” said Demarco.

The roof of Hoosic Valley Central School has been damaged as well. Officials say the damage is minor, and they will be able to repair the roof “fairly quickly”.

Outdoor equipment was also scattered around by the wind and was located close to both the high school and elementary school.

Neighbors in Stillwater are calling McDermott Street the ground zero of where the storm hit. Many trees were seen uprooted from the ground and one mobile home looked indescribable.

While many were cleaning up debris, Charles Bigger was driving by and wanted to give a helping hand. Bigger says he wanted to repay the kindness that was bestowed on him from this community.

“I actually got in an accident right in front of the house on the corner. Everybody came running out to make sure I was okay. So when I heard about the impact of this storm, I was like I should be giving that kindness back in some way,” said he.

Demarco says this storm is just a reminder of how the community rallies together to get through hardships.

“We have strong roots here. It is time to clean up and we will all be okay,” said she.

