Honoring individuals who selflessly provide personal care, and both physical and emotional support to those who need it most.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the AARP, nearly 1 in 5 Americans are caregivers, having provided care to an adult at some time in the past 12 months. And 1 in 3 caregivers of someone age 65 or older reports the presence of Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Hugh Wallace is a paraplegic. He’s also the primary caregiver for his 83-year-old wife who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s five years ago.

“It was five years when she was officially diagnosed. But, prior to that, you begin to see signs. The trick is…are you aware of what the signs are? Our first sign was when she became confused while driving,” Wallace said.

Hugh has all the challenges that come with being paralyzed from the waist down, and now he’s taking care of someone with Alzheimer’s. Not easy. But Hugh quickly found out that he had quite the safety net in place.

He said, “Well, there are certain things that are just no problem. Others it’s a major problem. Thank goodness I have a support group that can’t be stopped! I live in an independent living facility run by the Colonie senior center. In this particular building there are about 100 people. All 100 of them are supportive.”



While most of his family is out of state, Hugh is lucky to have someone close by to take care of the groceries.



“Most of my family is in the Midwest, but I have one family member nearby who does all my shopping,” he said with a smile.

For any husbands and wives out there that are seeing the signs of Alzheimer’s in their spouse or children that are seeing signs in their parents, Hugh has this advice.

He said, “I think they have to know their environment. What’s available? Is it safe? For example, home. Or, if you have no alternative, where’s the best residential care. There are lots of sources out there. For example, Hospice, who helps my wife out a lot.”

Hugh reminds us that you can’t be afraid to ask for help. The Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York is full of resources, and people willing to help if you find yourself transitioning into a caregiver role.