Local organizations work together to keep Albany beautiful

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In effort to clean up the city, the Beverwyck Neighborhood Association and Uptown Neighborhood Cooperative are giving a helping hand.

The organizations gathered at Swineburne Park at 1 p.m. for a pop-up clean up event. All volunteers were asked to wear masks, and gloves.

Organizer Zachary Simpson said during these hard times, it is important as a community to try to make a difference by beautifying the park.

“It’s really a beautiful way for people to give back to the community. I am dedicating my own time to help clean and so is members of the community. So for everybody to come out during their free time I’m so grateful and appreciative of them doing that,” said Simpson, Founder and Coordinator of Uptown Neighborhood Cooperative.

