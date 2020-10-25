Local Halloween store finds way to safely wear costumes during pandemic

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Halloween is exactly one week away. The owner of Costumer says she is finding ways to help customers feel safe while wearing their costumes during the pandemic.

Costumer has you covered if you have not got your costume yet. Owner Bonnie Johnsen says anyone can rent a costume. She says after each use, it is washed and sanitized.

Johnsen says since there is a lack of movie releases this year, customers are looking for more traditional costumes, such as vampires, zombies, witches and werewolves.

A big theme for children this year are Star Wars, superheroes, Harry Potter and Toy Story.

She says because of the pandemic any type of mask is very popular.

“So the neat thing is we have all of these wonderful masks to coordinate with your costume. All of the masks are handmade by the Costumer staff right here in the capital region. So once you come into our store, you are going to find a coordinated face mask right next to costumes,” said Johnsen.

The store is cleaned daily. Any item in the store that is tried on is taken out of inventory and sanitized. All employees are screened daily.

