Local family displaced after landlord fails to fix unsafe living conditions

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Boyd family told News10 they were displaced after their landlord refused to handle unsafe living conditions. The apartment was declared uninhabitable by the city.

“We have sewage, urine, and doo-doo, coming out of our pipes into our basement. It is stuff that is coming out of the toilet bowl,” said Jermaine Boyd.

Jermaine Boyd, his wife Danielle and their two kids have been renting an apartment in Schenectady for the past two years. The Boyd family says they stopped paying rent because the landlord has continuously refused to fix major repairs.

“Every time we flush we hear stuff come up. The smell is ridiculous, it goes throughout the whole apartment. No one can even bare the smell,” said Danielle Boyd.

The Boyds say as tenants it has been an uphill battle with their landlord. The family has a laundry list of things that have been neglected to be fixed.

“We can’t do laundry because it’s in the basement and it’s now destroyed, Our refrigerator broke in the summer, some of our windows were blown out in the storm and our heat is broken. All of these things have never got fixed,” said Jermaine Boyd.

“Our landlord has refused to fix anything. We have bad sewage and if I didn’t call and make the steps I did yesterday we would still be in this house,” said Danielle Boyd.

The Boyds took action in their own hands. They called the city of Schenectady for help. The Schenectady Code of Enforcement came out on Wednesday. They declared the home uninhabitable.

“He couldn’t even go down the stairs. He took three steps down to the basement and took a picture from the stairs,” said Danielle.

News10 reached out the Schenectady Code Inspector. Chief Inspector Christopher Lunn confirmed that the building was unsafe and had raw sewage inside. He says the landlord has until the end of the day on Thursday to repair the problems. If he doesn’t the city says they will take legal actions.

The Boyd family say they have no place to go at the moment. They have been calling around and trying to make arrangements.

“We are staying in a hotel currently right now. We have been reaching out for help. We are hoping to find a stable place that we can stay at for a little while,” said Danielle.

News10 reached out to the Boyd’s landlord and did not hear back. They are working with local organizations to help them get a new place to live.

