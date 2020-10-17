Local clothing store has your guide to fall fashion trends

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As we are well into October, sweater season is here and that means fall fashion is in season. Troy Threads has plenty of new fall clothing, that are ready to be added to your closet.

Troy Threads is an online clothing boutique that offers the latest trends at affordable prices. The store is in the heart of downtown Troy, NY! They are a woman owned small business.

Owner Paula Donohue says her customers are her number top priority at Troy Threads. She strives to provide excellent customer service on top of supplying her customers closets with unique and trendy clothing that won’t put a dent in your wallet!

From sweaters, to boots, to skirts, to jeans and even fashion face masks, Donohue says she has all your fall essentials.

“So another staple item this fall is a leather jacket. It has been very popular this season. We also have our corduroy jacket and then of course you top it off with one of our very fashionable masks,” said she.

The store is hosting a pop-up event next Saturday on October 24th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LATEST STORIES