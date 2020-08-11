Local catholic school gives helping hand to family affected by COVID-19

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One parent of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish School was struggling to keep food on table, after she lost her job and contracted the coronavirus. The school stepped in to help.

“I started having a sore throat and then two days later I was pretty much bedridden. I couldn’t get out of bed, and I tested positive for coronavirus. So I then called the school,” said grateful parent.

St. Kateri works with local organizations such as Catholic Charities, Nisky (Nutrition on the Weekends) and the North Colonie School District Food Service to provide families in need with meals.

Nisky NOW provides weekly bags that include Stewart’s Shops egg and milk gift card. St. Kateri says North Colonie School District Food Service has provided breakfast and lunch to families since March 17.

“She was nervous we wouldn’t be able to deliver to her since she was sick. We told her not to worry, we would just leave the food items on her front porch,” said Principal Tosha Grimmer.

“And just like that two hours later I had two huge boxes of food on my doorstep. I received vegetables, meat, cheese, and cookies. I pretty much have enough food for like two weeks,” explained parent.

Grimmer says a school they strive to help families no matter what the situation is. The parent says until the coronavirus, she never thought to ask for help. She says her situation embarrassed her.

“Until March I have never needed this kind of assistance. It is a really humbling experience to get so much support from the school. Then you just have Mrs. Grimmer who never makes you feel bad or ashamed,” said parent.

“We are in a national crisis and these things happen. People have lost work through no fault of their own. I’m just grateful that we can be in a place where we could help support families,” said Grimmer.

The mom says with being stuck in the house with all this food, she has found a new skill set in the kitchen.

“I actually become a much better cook since all this began,” said she.

Even Mrs. Grimmer was able to try a bite.

“She can put anything together and create a great meal. One day I was a benefit and she made me these really delicious peach muffins,” said Grimmer.

Grimmer says she is happy to support those in need.

“We are a family and this what families do for each other,” said she.

