Local baker launches DIY cookie kits to make at home

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Halloween is less than two weeks away and Sweet & Sassy Confections has you covered with homemade DIY cookie kits.

Owner Julie Paul says because of the pandemic some families might not be trick-or-treating this year. Paul says another way to celebrate the Halloween is tasty treats to decorate or paint in the comfort of your own home.

Her cookie kits includes all the tools you need to make festive spooky treats. She says it’s super easy to make these treats come to life.

“So I give the customer the homemade cookies. In the box you get icing, sprinkles or you can get already iced cookies with the paint kits. I also sell already decorated cookies as gifts,” said Paul.

She has cookie boxes of everyone’s Halloween favorites such as witches, ghosts, spider webs, pumpkins and mummies. You can order them off her website.

She says in her baked goods, she uses no artificial flavorings or preservatives. All products are made fresh to order by hand. Her motto is the best quality means the best taste!

