Lines of people waited outside Saratoga Casino Hotel for reopening

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After being closed for six months, Governor Cuomo gave the green light for casinos to open at 25 percent capacity. The Saratoga Casino Hotel had lines of people all the way out to the parking lot waiting to get inside.

The Saratoga Casino Hotel opened their doors an hour early at 1 p.m. General Manager Alex Tucker says originally they were supposed to open at 2 p.m. But he says seeing all the people in line and being so prepared, he decided to open the doors early.

Jean Bartlett says even in the long lines, it was worth the wait.

“I just love it. I love it because it’s an outing and I get lucky sometimes,” said Bartlett.

Pat Tolvert says she loves hearing the sound of her daughter-in-law winning again. She is excited to be back.

“I’m happy, it’s been a long six months. It’s been boring and I have been doing a lot of jigsaw puzzles instead,” said Tolvert.

Savannah Mickowski drove all the way from Vermont with her mom and grandma for the reopening. She says they have been waiting a long time for this day.

“It’s been six months since everything has been closed up and I have a feeling everybody is going to get right in there and just go at with their games. My family and I are ready to start playing games,” said Mickowski.

When you enter the building there is one door you can use to enter and exit. General Manager Tucker says you can either opt in or out to giving your information for contact tracing.

Tucker says masks must be worn at all times in the building. Food and drink are only allowed in one designated area and not on the game floor. He says there are some changes when it comes to slot machines.

“Only certain slot machines can be played. They will have a chair in front of them and they are all 6 feet apart. People will easily be able too identify where they can play a game,” said Tucker.

Tolvert says she might not have the best luck, but she is ready to be back in action.

“I’m okay even if I don’t, win. I’m just happy that the casino is back open,” said she.

Hours will be limited to 10am-2am to allow for enough time for proper disinfecting and sanitation. Please note they will close at 10pm on September 9. For a full list of what’s open, you can go to the Saratoga Casino Hotel website.