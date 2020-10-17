Kick off Halloween 2020 with spooky treats at home

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re looking for a sweet last-minute Halloween treat, the Confectionery House in Troy has you covered.

Candy has been flying off the store shelves preparing for Halloween. But there’s another option if you are brave enough to make it yourself. The Confectionery House has the tools you need to make the perfect Halloween sweets.

You can whip up a batch of chocolate covered pretzels or candy coating wafers. They take less than an hour and can make perfect goodies when your little monster wants a spooky treat.

Owner Ashley Lewis says it’s all the treats are super easy to make and it’s the perfect activity to do with friends or family. It can even be a new tradition.

It’s not hard at all. You just need a measure cup, and a half of pound of chocolate. You then microwave the chocolate for thirty seconds and then stir it. You then put it back in the microwave and repeat that process. These sweets are so cute and tasty, it is hard to resist them,” said Lewis.

The store has been open for more than 25 years.

They are open for curbside pickup and can ship online through their website.

