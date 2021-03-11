Junior Achievement adapts to the pandemic

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just like thousands of other organizations, Junior Achievement had to adapt to the pandemic in order to remain viable.

For the past 100 years, JA has been teaching grade school kids financial literacy to better prepare them for employment and entrepreneurship with its on-site program. But, the organization had to pivot and react to the changes brought on by the covid-19 pandemic.

Junior Achievement’s Northeastern NY president, Tovah Atwell said, “We transitioned all of our programs from a paper-based kit and curriculum to an online digital platform for both teachers and volunteers to access.”

The new digital platform has proven so successful that Atwell sees it being used hand in hand with the traditional approach once all students return to the classroom full time.

(Junior Achievement of Northeastern NY/Facebook)

“You might see a hybrid once kids are back in school. We might see you in the classroom two or three times and because of your schedule, maybe you need to be virtual another time,” Atwell said.

