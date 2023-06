ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — June is Caribbean American Heritage Month. The Capital Region West Indian Association is hosting an event Saturday to highlight the achievements of local Caribbean Americans and celebrate their culture.

Allison Joseph and Francene Gordon, leaders of the organization, stopped by NEWS10 before the event to preview the event and highlight one of the beverages that will be served: Sorrel, a Jamaican hibiscus drink.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.