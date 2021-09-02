Ida’s parting blow leaves some travelers stranded

CAPITAL REGION, NY (News10.com)-Flood damage in places like New York City are having a big impact on travelers who are now trying to find alternative ways to reach their destinations.

At the Rensselaer Rail Station, the boards on the wall say it all:

Cancelled.

Amtrak told News10ABC that all Empire Service between Albany and NYC has been cancelled.

That’s after Hurricane Ida’s parting shot forced delays and cancellations in railway destinations all across Amtrak’s northeast corridor.

That meant that Rensselaer was the last stop for travelers like Michael Scott.

“The information is very dismal. It is what it is,”said Scott.

He was heading from Buffalo to Brooklyn, a borough that was a flooded mess Wednesday night.

“I don’t know maybe I’ll go out there and hitchhike. That’ll probably work better than this.”

And he is by no means alone.

We also spoke with Kevin, another stranded traveler who was using his laptop desperately trying to find a way to the Big Apple.

He told News10, “I was going looking into renting one of those 1999 UHaul trucks to finish my trip but fortunately didn’t have to do that. So found a greyhound and that’s how we’re getting there.”

And hopping a bus will likely get him to Manhattan.

A manager at the greyhound station in Albany told News10’s Anya Tucker that routes are running smoothly.

But if you’re flying in or out of the greater New York City area that could be another story.

Flooded runways and terminals forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights, right on the eve of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

A spokesperson for the Albany International Airport told News10 that at the height of yesterday’s foul weather three flights on their way to Newark had to be diverted to Albany. Those flights took off hours later on Thursday.

The FAA is reminding travelers to check on the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

As for railway passengers, Amtrak suggests checking for alerts on their website https://www.amtrak.com/service-alerts-and-notices or app.

