Great Danes fall to Catamounts in hard-fought battle

BURLINGTON, V.T. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team fought hard against the first place Vermont Catamounts in Burlington on Monday night, but fell in Burlington by a score of 73-61.



Key Stat Lines

UAlbany shot 43.1% (22-51) from the field and 50% (11-22) from three-point range. Vermont shot 56.9% (29-51) from the field and 40.9% (9-22) from three.

Vermont won the rebounding war 28-24.

Vermont finished with 17 assists, UAlbany finished with nine.

Matt Cerruti led the way with 22 points, going 4-7 from three-point range.

Chuck Champion and Jamel Horton both finished with 11 points. Champion had two rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Horton had a team-high four assists and two steals.

Trey Hutcheson finished with three three-pointers and nine points.



Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “We’re close, really close. We just have to double-down and dig a little deeper. But we’re close to being the team we want to be. We believe it, we were right there. We just didn’t execute enough… They’re [Vermont] a really good team, and they make you pay for your mistakes.”



How it Happened:

Both teams started out 2-4 from the field, scoring five each. Jamel Horton scored the first bucket of the game for UAlbany, followed by a three from Matt Cerruti.

scored the first bucket of the game for UAlbany, followed by a three from . The score was tied at 11 by the first media timeout. UAlbany started 3-4 from beyond the arc, UVM started just 1-4.

Cerruti (11) and Horton (5) scored all of UAlbany’s first 16 points.

By the 4:24 mark of the first half, UAlbany pulled back to within two points, 24-22. Rebounds proved to be a big helper, with the Great Danes holding a 14-9 advantage.

The Great Danes tied the game up at 24 with 3:03 left in the half thanks to a Justin Neely basket in the paint.

basket in the paint. UVM went on a 10-5 scoring run to re-take the lead, going into the locker room with a 34-29 advantage.

UAlbany shot 41.7% (10-24) from the field and 46.2% (6-13) from three-point range. UVM shot 50% (13-26) from the field and 40% (6-15) from three-point range.

UAlbany held a 14-13 rebounding advantage in the first half, with both teams collecting three offensive boards.

The largest lead UVM held in the opening frame was eight points, right before a Trey Hutcheson three-pointer closed out the first half to bring the Great Danes within five.

three-pointer closed out the first half to bring the Great Danes within five. UAlbany had six turnovers at halftime, UVM had three.

UAlbany came out of the locker room hot, going on a 10-4 run to take a 39-38 advantage. Chuck Champion hit two threes to lead the charge. In that span, the defense forced five UVM turnovers.

hit two threes to lead the charge. In that span, the defense forced five UVM turnovers. By the 10:32 mark the score was still tied, this time at 49. UAlbany went 4-6 from three in the front half of the second frame.

The Catamounts used a 6-0 run to re-take the lead before timeout was called at the 6:52 mark. Vermont’s Shungu and Davis both had totaled 13 points.

UVM continued the run out of the timeout, increasing it to 10-0 before a Horton jumper ended the run.

By the final media timeout at 1:27, Vermont held a 10-point advantage – 69-59.

In the second half, UAlbany shot 44.4% (12-27) from the field and 55.6% (5-9) from three. Vermont shot 64% (16-25) from the field and 43.9% (3-7) from three.



Next: The Great Danes come back home on Wednesday night when the team hosts UMBC, completing the season series with the Retrievers. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.