Great Danes fall to Catamounts in hard-fought battle
BURLINGTON, V.T. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team fought hard against the first place Vermont Catamounts in Burlington on Monday night, but fell in Burlington by a score of 73-61.
Key Stat Lines
- UAlbany shot 43.1% (22-51) from the field and 50% (11-22) from three-point range. Vermont shot 56.9% (29-51) from the field and 40.9% (9-22) from three.
- Vermont won the rebounding war 28-24.
- Vermont finished with 17 assists, UAlbany finished with nine.
- Matt Cerruti led the way with 22 points, going 4-7 from three-point range.
- Chuck Champion and Jamel Horton both finished with 11 points. Champion had two rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Horton had a team-high four assists and two steals.
- Trey Hutcheson finished with three three-pointers and nine points.
Head Coach Dwayne Killings: “We’re close, really close. We just have to double-down and dig a little deeper. But we’re close to being the team we want to be. We believe it, we were right there. We just didn’t execute enough… They’re [Vermont] a really good team, and they make you pay for your mistakes.”
How it Happened:
- Both teams started out 2-4 from the field, scoring five each. Jamel Horton scored the first bucket of the game for UAlbany, followed by a three from Matt Cerruti.
- The score was tied at 11 by the first media timeout. UAlbany started 3-4 from beyond the arc, UVM started just 1-4.
- Cerruti (11) and Horton (5) scored all of UAlbany’s first 16 points.
- By the 4:24 mark of the first half, UAlbany pulled back to within two points, 24-22. Rebounds proved to be a big helper, with the Great Danes holding a 14-9 advantage.
- The Great Danes tied the game up at 24 with 3:03 left in the half thanks to a Justin Neely basket in the paint.
- UVM went on a 10-5 scoring run to re-take the lead, going into the locker room with a 34-29 advantage.
- UAlbany shot 41.7% (10-24) from the field and 46.2% (6-13) from three-point range. UVM shot 50% (13-26) from the field and 40% (6-15) from three-point range.
- UAlbany held a 14-13 rebounding advantage in the first half, with both teams collecting three offensive boards.
- The largest lead UVM held in the opening frame was eight points, right before a Trey Hutcheson three-pointer closed out the first half to bring the Great Danes within five.
- UAlbany had six turnovers at halftime, UVM had three.
- UAlbany came out of the locker room hot, going on a 10-4 run to take a 39-38 advantage. Chuck Champion hit two threes to lead the charge. In that span, the defense forced five UVM turnovers.
- By the 10:32 mark the score was still tied, this time at 49. UAlbany went 4-6 from three in the front half of the second frame.
- The Catamounts used a 6-0 run to re-take the lead before timeout was called at the 6:52 mark. Vermont’s Shungu and Davis both had totaled 13 points.
- UVM continued the run out of the timeout, increasing it to 10-0 before a Horton jumper ended the run.
- By the final media timeout at 1:27, Vermont held a 10-point advantage – 69-59.
- In the second half, UAlbany shot 44.4% (12-27) from the field and 55.6% (5-9) from three. Vermont shot 64% (16-25) from the field and 43.9% (3-7) from three.
Next: The Great Danes come back home on Wednesday night when the team hosts UMBC, completing the season series with the Retrievers. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.