Governor Baker tours Assawompset Pond, to provide COVID-19 update

MIDDLEBOROUGH (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will visit the Assawompset Pond in southeastern Massachusetts Friday.

Assawompset Pond is a reservoir/pond within the towns of Lakeville and Middleborough. It shares its waters with Long Pond and is openly connected with Pocksha Pond. These lakes provide a source of drinking water to the city of New Bedford, the largest city in southeastern Massachusetts.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides, Senator Michael Rodrigues and other local leaders

Officials will provide an update to the COVID-19 response for the state following the tour at around 1:30 p.m.

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 106,271 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,163 deaths as of Thursday.