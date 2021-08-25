Environmental advocates keep grassroots efforts going

ALBANY, NY (news10.com)-If you are in Albany any given Tuesday, you may have seen them.

Local advocates for clean air and the environment holding signs hoping to grab the attention of motorists and pedestrians at the corner of Washington and Dove.

Sandy Steubing the

Facilitator of PAUSE (People of Albany United For Safe Energy) is here every week.

Sandy was part of the successful effort to ban oil tankers on a rail line that went through Albany.

She and other fellow environmental advocates have been gathering at 19 Dove Street once a week over the summer for something they call Tonko Tuesday right outside of the congressman Paul Tonko’s Albany office.

“We are urging him to stop dealing with the fossil fuel companies,” said Sandy.

Christine Primomo is also a regular attendee.

The grassroots environmental advocate from Coeymans is well known for fighting against cement giant Lafarge’s efforts to incinerate tires at their Coeymans facility.

She helped get the Clean Air Law passed in her town and Albany.

“Clean air needed for everybody. Anything that goes up in the air, goes down. So it affects the water, the soil and it doesn’t just stay in our community,” said Primomo.

The group had one other stop today outside Senator Chuck Schumer’s Albany office bringing their voices and concerns forward like David versus Goliath.

“We aren’t big bucks. We have no money, we are just out there trying to spread the word and we want to leave an Earth that’s going to be inhabitable for everyone,” added Primomo.

Sandy told Anya that she has secured a meeting with Congressman Tonko’s point person on energy issues this week and she is hopeful that it will make a difference.