Ellms Family Farm offers pandemic-friendly pumpkin patch options and more

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the temperatures get cooler and the leaves start to change, the Capital Region has you covered on all the fall activities. The Ellms Family Farm has something to offer for all ages.

From pumpkin picking, to apple cider donuts, to feeding the animals, and going through corn mazes and or on hayrides; the Ellms Family Farm has all the Halloween time traditions.

“We have about a 5 acre pumpkin patch that has your name on it,” said Owner Garth Ellms.

Families flocked to the farm on Sunday. Debbie Marks said it was the perfect social distancing outing.



“Everything is outside. People are social distancing and wearing a mask. It’s great our family has so much fun and we love the live music. We need this right now,” said Marks.

Ellms said this year things look a little different because of the pandemic.

“We have limited capacity and the other big thing is were having to sanitize everything throughout the day. Everyone is also required to wear mask,” said Ellms.

With acres of fun fall activities and more than 40 attractions for kids of all ages, Ellms said it’s the perfect way to spend a fall day. Anna Ramsdill said she has two favorite activities she looks forward too every year.

“I like to going zip lining and jump on the pumpkin trampoline,” said Ramsdill.

The Collins family came out to the farm for the more traditional fall activity.

“This weekend we wanted to get pumpkins. Our plan is to carve them later and have some fun,” said Donald Collins.

His daughter Jennifer said her favorite part is spending time with her loved ones.



The Ellms Family Farm is offering a drive-thru Pumpkin Glow & Light Show. It is a Halloween experience that features a pumpkin wonderland with thousands of hand carved illuminated jack o’lanterns. From the comfort of your own vehicle, you can watch light displays bringing all of the Halloween spirits to life.

LATEST STORIES