DIY Valentine’s Day treats to break your heart

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Valentine’s Day is less than a week away. If your looking for a sweet treat to celebrate the day with, what goes better with flowers than chocolate.

The Confectionary House in Troy has the supplies you need to make trendy DIY breakable chocolate hearts.

These are some type of hears you will want to break and you can make them right at home.

This tasty treat has been trending on social media sites. Confectionary House Owner Ashley Lewis says it’s the perfect activity for any age group.

Lewis says all you need is chocolate mold, geometric hearts, and your favorite candy.

“It’s very quick and easy to make. After you fill the mold, you tap it down, and place it in the refrigerator for about 3-4 minutes. When you take it out of the fridge, you are looking for the edges to be all set up, and with the centers melted. Then you will dump it out on to a piece of parchment paper. You can then remelt the chocolate and leave a nice even coating in the mold,” said she.

The Confectionary House has the chocolate mold, the hammers, and all the supplies to need to make these hearts. You can order them online or pick them up curbside.