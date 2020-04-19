Fire crews battle Ravena structure fire throughout Saturday night

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews of firefighters received reports of a structure fire on Main Street in Ravena around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. As of 11:30 p.m., they remain on the scene, and firefighters say it’s been a difficult fire to put out.

“We had a challenge to get the water at one point. The hydrant was pretty far down Main Street, but once we were able to establish a water supply it was easy from there. Kevin Phillips, Ravena Assistant Fire Chief

According to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, the fire broke out in the second-floor kitchen of the Main Street duplex. In addition to Ravena and Selkirk Fire Departments, several regional crews responded to the blaze, which produced heavy smoke.

Apple says one person may have sustained a minor injury, and firefighters say some pets are unaccounted for.

A portion of the road is blocked off at the intersection of Orchard Avenue and Main Street, as well as Main Street and South Clement Avenue.

