Counties working to prep for new vaccination site

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington Avenue Armory vaccination site will be open to those who have pre-registered and have scheduled appointments on Wednesday.

Last week thousands of appointments became available for eligible residents who live in zip codes 12202, 12206, 12210, 12209, 12207, 12222, 12180, 12307, 12308, 12305, or 12304.

“I believe every individual who resides in those designated zip codes has walked away with an appointment,” said Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt.

Pratt says Schenectady County is using it’s resources to help those schedule an appointment who may not have internet service.

“We are asking residents to come down to the Karen B. Johnson Library in Schenectady. There’s a number of dedicated staff that can help get you that appointment,” said Pratt.

Albany County’s Public Library is also giving a helping hand to those in the community who have a digital divide. The library launched a pilot this past week, training six to 10 staff members to conduct outreach to patrons 65 and older to make sure they know vaccine is available and volunteer to get them on a pre-registration list.

“It’s been frustrating because our doors have been closed for safety. So this program kind of helps us out and it also helps people in the community who don’t have a digital connection. We have reached out to our members and help them schedule an appointment,” said Scott Jarzombek, Executive Director of Albany Public Library.

The Washington Avenue Armory has the capacity to administer 1,000 doses per day.

Eligible Albany residents were able to start scheduling appointments on Wednesday, February 24 either on the “Am I Eligible” website or over the phone through the state’s COVID Vaccine Hotline (1-833-697-4829).

Parking will not be available at the Washington Avenue Armory Vaccination Site for those with vaccination appointments.

“This is an opportunity for people to come to the city who have pre-registered and already have appointments at the Armory. People who are considered about parking we want to assure them, that there is parking within walking distance of the venue, and there’s a large lot off of Spruce Street,” said Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith.

For those who need transportation from the parking lot, CDTA will be running a trolley shuttle to and from the parking lot. This shuttle will run a continuous loop during the operating hours.

There is no on street parking front of the Washington Avenue Armory as these spaces are designated for the OGS Parking Lot shuttle.

A limited number of on street handicap parking spaces are available on Washington Avenue opposite the Washington Avenue Armory. Officers say these spaces will be clearly labeled and monitored.

Any vehicles found violating the parking regulations will be ticketed and/or towed.

After March 3, residents who are eligible and live in Albany, Rensselaer or Schenectady County can sign up to get their shot.