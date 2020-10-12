Colonie Police seize near two dozen firearms off the streets

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police continue to confiscate illegal handguns off the streets. This past Friday, they recovered two more in a traffic stop. That ended up being the 22nd illegal gun Colonie police has seized this year.

Convicted sex offender, Mr. Nelson Marrero from Albany was stopped early Friday with two guns and a small amount of drugs.

Colonie Lieutenant Bob Winn says from illegal guns of all types to pistols to riffles, Colonie Police has seen it all.

“In Friday’s arrest there was a loaded 22 riffle. It had a device on it that looked like a mask. It was set up to catch the shell casings so they wouldn’t be at the scene,” said Winn.

Back in 2015, Colonie Police confiscated 11 illegal hand guns. Winn said that number was the highest in the past 4 years. But in 2020 that number has doubled to 22. He said it’s the most weapons they have seen in years.

“We have twice as many guns as we had in the last 5 years. It’s hard to believe and we still have some of 2020 left,” saiid he.

Winn said all of their 22 illegal hand gun confiscations have led to arrests and majority of them are not Colonie residents. He said the guns have mainly been taken from traffic stops or at local motels on Central Avenue.

“The guns are found on people. They are found in their back packs, vehicles or in their motel rooms. Every single one of them has been loaded,” said he.

Throughout the past couple of months, the Capital District has seen an uptick of gun violence. Police around the region have been continuing to get these dangerous weapons off the street.

Albany Police reported 78 guns being taken so far in 2020. Troy Police reported 55 and Colonie Police reported 22 year to date.

Winn said most of the illegal guns are being taken from specific groups.

“They have been recovered from known gang members in the Capital District. We are aware and familiar with them. When we call our counterparts in the cities around us they are familiar with them as well,” said he.

He said these individuals are carrying these weapons because of the gun violence.

“They are telling us flat out I need to have a gun, because I have to protect myself,” said he.

Colonie Police said they will continue to recover illegal guns to keep their neighborhoods safe.

“We are hoping by taking these guns, we have saved someone from becoming a victim of gun violence,” said he.

Winn said if you know someone with an illegal gun, but you are afraid to report it, theres an solution. You can call Capital Region Crime Stoppers. He said it’s completely confidential.

