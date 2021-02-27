Colonie Central High School serves up some chili for a great cause

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Central High School students served up some warm heartfelt chili for their community on Saturday. Lines of cars came out to sample and support.

The Colonie Central High School iCARE students hosted their 7th Annual chili cook-off event on Saturday, Feb. 27, from noon to 4 p.m.

“We are very fortunate for this event. It’s a great opportunity to come out, enjoy some chili, and some friendly competition,” said Dr. David Perry, Superintendent of South Colonie Central School District.

Typically the cook-out is held at the Village of Colonie Rec Center. This year’s event was held at the Colonie Central High School parking lot. Junior and organizer Treva Warzocha says this year’s event was a little spicer. She says they had to have a COVID safe event featuring a outside drive-through tailgate, with social distancing and masks.

“So we called up our fire, and police departments. We even have our teachers out here making chili. Everyone was all in, and we got super excited. We got a ton of volunteers and judges, we are pumped,” said Warzocha.

There was 9 different varieties of chili to sample. The event included a panel of judges that tried and voted for all the different kinds of chili. Some of the judges included Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, Senator Neil Breslin, Assemblymember Phil Steck, Superintendent Dr. David Perry, and our own NEWS10 Spencer Tracy.

All of the proceeds of the day are going to support Northern Rivers, iCare’s partner in combating mental health.

Another donation is going to Albany County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Joseph Iachetta’s family.

The 30-year-old sergean was in serious condition after a crash on Monday on Central Avenue. Sgt. Joseph Iachetta was treated for traumatic injuries at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says the Sgt. is in rehab and is showing remarkable progress.

“It brings tears to all of our eyes. Especially if anyone knows Joey; he’s a hard working guy, and a great family guy. He would give the shirt off his back for anybody. So it’s great to see the public coming out and supporting him,” said Sheriff Apple

Now everyone loves some friendly competition. There was a Judge’s Trophy along with a “People’s Choice Award,” that was awarded to the winner.

This year’s 2021 winner of the 7th annual Colonie Central High School chili cook-off was the Midway Fire Department.