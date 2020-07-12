Colonie Center opens doors on Saturday

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After months of being closed, the Colonie Center opened it’s doors to customers on Saturday morning. Management says they have made a lot of changes to ensure everyones safety.

In the dining area, tables and chairs have been removed to abide by takeout-only and social distancing guidelines. Within the Colonie Center they have installed nano-septic skins. These products are designed to continuously self clean on high-frequency touch points.

The Colonie Center has also installed hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the mall.



Another change you won’t see is in the ceilings and on the roof. Marketing Manager Marissa McCarren says they have upgraded their HVAC units with new filters to absorb airborne germs and droplets.

“So we have upgraded to the recommended MERV 13 filter we wanted to do what the government suggested so we have that in place and we are ready to go. We are just excited we are ready for everyone to come visit us, follow our safety procedures and we can’t wait to finish out the year strong,” said McCarren.

The Colonie Center will be open Monday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are also offering a golden hour for senior citizens and those with underlying conditions on Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Visit the mall’s website for more information.

