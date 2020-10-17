Capital Region hosts annual Buddy Walk with a car parade

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region held it’s annual Buddy Walk with a car parade on Saturday.

In honor of down syndrome awareness month, the Center for Disability Services kicked off the month with a car parade. Lines of cars were decked out in blue and yellow. Many people drove around the Center for Disabilities Building holding signs and cheering on

The event is to benefit the Down Syndrome Aim High Resource Center, an affiliate of the Center for Disability Services.

American Idol Star Madison VanDenburg sang the National Anthem to kick off the parade.

The car parade was as a way to recognize and celebrate the achievements of individuals with down syndrome of all ages. It is part of the larger Capital Region Buddy Walk that is being held virtually this year during the month of October-Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Organizer Anne Schneider Costigan says this year looks a little different because of the pandemic, but it’s not stopping them.

“Typically our buddy walk is held at the Schenectady Central Park. We are always lead by Albany Police and they are here today to lead our cars around the building. We are just cheering on and celebrating the achievements of individuals with down syndrome,” said Schneider Costigan.

If you are interested in creating a fundraising team, or purchase a Capital Region Buddy Walk T-shirt or making a donation to the Down Syndrome Aim High Resource Center please go to the Center for Disability Services website.

