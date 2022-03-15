ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Only one No. 16 seed has ever topped a No. 1 seed in the history of the women’s NCAA basketball tournament. That’s what UAlbany is up against on Friday.

The Great Danes, the No. 16 seed, will take on Louisville. The Cardinals have size, athleticism, and skill. If that trifecta’s not enough, they’re also well-coached and play well together as a team.

UAlbany’s not delusional. To upset the No. 1 seed will be a tall task, and the Great Danes know it. But the players feel like they competed at Vanderbilt and Boston College earlier this season, two Power 5 programs. Despite losing both games, UAlbany gained ‘concrete confidence’ from those matchups, according to Colleen Mullen, and that’s exactly what the head coach wants.

“You can’t have the one person that’s on the court that doesn’t believe you can win,” said Mullen. “It will take one person on our team — even if they’re on the bench — if they don’t believe that we’re going to win the game, we won’t win the game. So we have to be all bought in, and then we need performances. [The players] need to show up. We need to knock down shots. We need to hit threes.”

UAlbany will practice one more time at home Wednesday before taking off for Louisville on a 2 p.m. flight. Their first-round game is Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.