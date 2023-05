1 in every 5 adults, and 300,000 children are affected by arthritis

May is recognized each year as National Arthritis Awareness Month. Arthritis is a disease that impacts more than 50 million Americans, making it the number one cause of disability in the country.

Rainbow Doemel, executive director of the Arthritis Foundation’s Upstate NY chapter, joined News 10 ABC In The Morning to talk about the resources available to you here in the Capital Region.