Apple picking season kicks off with new restrictions

REXFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As we near the end of the summer, some of your favorite fall activities like apple picking have been given the green light to reopen. Bowman Orchards are ready to start welcoming customers back in.

Governor Cuomo said corn mazes, hayrides, haunted houses and picking at apple orchards and other fruit and vegetable operations are all allowed in the state. Each place must follow new restrictions that includes reduced capacity, required face coverings and social distancing.

Kevin Bowman the owner of Bowman’s Orchards says even with some new guidance from the state, he says the apples will still taste just as sweet.

“People just really want to get out and what a better place to get out where you can social distance and still have a good time,” said he.

Bowman says because of the pandemic there will be some changes at the orchard this year.

“We are no longer weighing containers. You can’t bring your own container, and you have to use our bags to pick apples. You also must wear a mask.” said he.

Many families took advantage of the nice weather on Sunday to kick off the apple picking season.

“With everything going on in the world, we figured we get some fresh apples,” said Lenny Billings.

His wife Amanda says she is happy that she can still participate in this outing with her family.

“Yes I was definitely concerned that this type of activity could have been taken away. I’m glad that they didn’t because its one of my son’s favorite activities. We have been doing this since he was one,” said Amanda Billings.

Don Morere went apple picking with his daughter and grandchildren. He says this is the perfect social distancing activity to spend time with your loved one.

“It’s priceless you know theres nothing like being able to do this kind of activity with your family,” said Morere.

For a full list of the type of apples they offer, you can go to the Bowman Orchard’s website.