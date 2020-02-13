Albany Stratton VA Medical Center hosts annual Veteran Art Show

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Stratton VA Medical Center hosted their annual local Veterans Art Show on Thursday, which highlights the creative works of veterans enrolled at the VA.

Veterans whose submissions receive first place recognition advance to national competition later in the year. While the competition adds to the excitement, the therapists who coordinate the gallery, and the artists themselves, agree it’s more about the positive impacts it has on the veterans.

“There’s so much our vets have to give and to offer, and they’ve seen and done so much. This is one way for them to help express themselves,” Susan Collette, a recreational therapist at the VA told News10.

“I’ve only started painting and doing art in the past year, and I never realized how much it would resonate with me, especially as a veteran. It’s hard to talk about a lot of stuff but this is the easiest way to get what’s inside out,” Ryan Lasher, a Marine Corps Veteran said.

The art show is free to the public and ends at 1 PM on Thursday.