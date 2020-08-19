Albany officials work to get guns off the street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city is just one number away from 100 shooting victims in 2020. Local officials are working to push the violence out and getting the guns off the street.

From the weeks of August 6 to August 19, a dozen guns have been confiscated by Albany Police. Albany Chief Eric Hawkins says that puts the new total to 68 guns being taken in 2020.

“These are a sample of the type of weapons that have been used in homicides and other shootings in our city. They were taken off the streets by our own,” said he.

Hawkins says confiscating a dozen guns in just two weeks speaks volumes.

“We are showing these guns to spread the message to our the community and to bad people. We want them to know if they are carry guns into this community; we will find out who they are, we will arrest them and we will confiscate the weapons,” said he.

He says this wouldn’t have been possible without the communities help.

“This is an example of our community working with us by calling to get dangerous weapons off the streets,” explained he.

Many people in the community are wondering where these guns are coming from. Hawkins says many of the weapons taken of the streets are legally owned and registered. However they are being taken illegally by other family members or friends. He says some are being stolen from within New York and others are being taken out of state.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says the city should be working together to stop those who are arrested instead of immediately putting them back on the streets.

“There is no reason to have someone arrested with a gun, have them arraigned and then they are kicked out. That person will be immediately back on the streets only to get another gun. They could do something even more heinous, because they feel like they got away with it the first time,” said Sheriff Apple.

Tom King is the Executive Director of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association. He says one solution to stopping the violence is assigning every cop a specific beat.

“We want these kids to get to know the cops so they can see policing as its rudimentary level,” said King.

Sheriff Apple says we need to work together to prevent future tragedies.

“It’s a complete community buy in. But we also need to get back to policing and clean up our neighborhoods,” said Sheriff Apple.

