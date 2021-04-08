Advocates say it’s time to turn in your gun and turn a new leaf

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gun violence has been debated nationally with recent mass shootings. The Capital Region has recently seen it’s share of gun crime as well.

One new police chief has been hitting the ground running with recent incidents, while one local pastor said it’s time to turn in your gun and turn a new leaf.

“Gun violence is real in this country and it impacts all communities. It’s not a one size fits all,” said Chief Joseph Centanni.

With not even a full week on the job, Watervliet’s newest police Chief Joseph Centanni has had his hands full with recent gun violence.

The first incident was on Sunday April 4, 2021 at approximately 2:15am. Watervliet Police Officers responded to the 1900 block of 9th Avenue for a reported shots fired incident. There were no suspects or victims located on scene.

The second incident occurred on Wednesday on April 7th, 2021. A Troy teen was arrested for firing shots through the Watervliet Housing Authority’s Joslin Apartment Complex. Officers found a bullet entry hole in an exterior building wall which traveled through several interior apartment walls.

“That bullet traveled through several walls and ultimately landed in the bedroom of a 6-year-old child. That child was sleeping and the bullet was 4 and a half feet away above her head,” said Chief Centanni.

As a former Troy police officer, Chief Centanni said these acts of violence impacting children hit close to home. In 2020-2021 Troy has seen two drive-by shootings, the tragic death of 11-year-old Ayshawn David and 12-year-old MJ Rivera paralyzed from the waist down.

“When officers see those child victims of any violence, more times than not they see their own families,” said he.

Pastor Charlie Muller from Victory Church in Albany has also seen how children have been affected by gun violence. He said the Capital Region needs to get dangerous weapons off the street.

“We are open to anything. We just want to see some policies put in place, especially targeted areas over our cities where there’s more violence. We also need to pay attention to it,” said Pastor Muller.

This day an age many people are afraid to speak up and help out about gun violence. Pastor Muller said voices in the community need to be heard more than ever.

“We want you to put the guns down, so that you can benefit, not go to jail and not end up killing innocent people,” said he.

The Victory Church plans on holding a spring gun-buy back program in May.