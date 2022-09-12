The benefits of banking with an institution that's grounded in your community

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since the pandemic began virtually everything jumped online, from shopping to ordering and delivering food, to meetings, and job interviews.

When it comes to banking, you’ve got access to all of your accounts right at your fingertips. But many of these financial institutions exist only online. They have no brick-and-mortar branches.

Kelli Arnold, the chief strategy & innovations officer at Pioneer Bank, reminds us of the advantages of banking local.

“When you’re using online banking systems, a lot of times it feels like it’s not a personal relationship. A local bank, like Pioneer, even when you call for support or help, the people that are helping you are sitting right here, in Colonie, in our building. They understand the market and understand what’s going on here in the Capital Region,” Arnold said.

She adds that local institutions, like Pioneer, are also one-stop-shops for any financial need you might have. Everything from insurance to wealth management, even benefit negotiation for businesses, and it’s all serviced from Pioneer’s headquarters in Colonie.



