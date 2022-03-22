SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senior Hayden Frey recorded a career-high seven points on four goals and three assists to lead #7/10 Union College past Middlebury College by a 13-9 score in non-conference men’s lacrosse action on Tuesday afternoon at Frank Bailey Field at Bertagna-Class of 1985 Stadium.



Frey had a huge game to lead the Dutchmen, matching his career high in goals and setting a new career-high in assists. Classmate Kieran McGovern added two goals and two assists while fellow senior Keaton McCann scored three goals for Union (6-0), which has matched the best start to a season since 2015 and is tied for the second-best start to a campaign in the program’s 95-year history.



Sophomore Dan Donahue continued to shine in goal for the Dutchmen as well, making a career-high 15 saves, while senior Matt Belluche paced the defensive unit with four caused turnovers and three ground balls.



McGovern and Frey scored 14 seconds apart early in the first quarter, and McCann’s first of the game quickly put the home team up 3-1 with 5:55 left in the opening frame. However, the Panthers came back with three straight goals, including two from Tyler Forbes that put the visitors up 4-3 with 12:28 left in the second.



But Union made its run after that, scoring the final two goals of the second period and the first four of the third to take back momentum with a 9-4 edge. McGovern started the run with a man-up goal from classmate Brian Davis , while sophomore Justin Greene scored and Donahue made three saves to give the Dutchmen a 5-4 lead at the half.



Frey did all he could to keep the run going in the third, assisting on senior Peter Burnes’ goal before adding two of his own to open up the largest lead of the game for either side with 9:44 left. Middlebury outscored Union 5-4 the rest of the way, but the home team came up with defensive stops when they were needed and received some timely scoring to keep the Panthers at a distance.



Union finished the game with a slight 50-46 edge in shots, while Middlebury picked up 34 ground balls to Union’s 32. The Dutchmen also capitalized on man-up chances, going 2-for-4.



The Dutchmen will carry their six-game winning streak into a nationally ranked showdown on Friday night, as Union heads to the North Country to battle #9/12 St. Lawrence University in the team’s Liberty League opener at 7 p.m.