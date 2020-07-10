Statue of Christopher Columbus removed from park in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The statue of Christopher Columbus at Columbus Park in Buffalo has been removed.

Last month, a group of protesters met in the park, arguing that Columbus is not a person worth celebrating.

The statue has been the subject of vandalism in the past.

On Friday morning, it was announced that the statue is being returned to the ownership of the Federation of Italian-American Societies of WNY.

It will be relocated elsewhere, but the location is not yet clear. It’s also not known if it will be displayed publicly, whether indoors or outdoors.

During a conference Friday morning, Councilman Joel Feroleto briefly spoke on the history of discrimination against people who emigrated from Italy to the United States.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said he would like to see another statue in Columbus Park — one that honors the contributions of Italian-Americans.

Brown says the Italian-American community will decide on what the new statue is.