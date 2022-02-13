BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to State Police, an investigation is ongoing into a Saturday morning incident in which a suspect died after being shot by a State Trooper following a pursuit on interstates 90 and 190.

Police say the State Trooper, a 14-year vet, suffered minor injuries in the incident and is being treated at a local hospital.

According to State Police, troopers attempted to stop the suspect, who was reportedly driving erratically at over 100 miles per hour on I-90 Saturday, around 10:38 a.m. The suspect exited on I-190 northbound and then into the city, where State Troopers ended their pursuit. In Saturday’s press conference, Major Carla Dirienzo of the New York State Police said the suspect struck a State Police vehicle while exiting onto I-190.

State Police say troopers located the suspect while patrolling the city. The driver had reportedly pulled over on East Eagle Street, near the intersection of Washington Street, and was talking to bystanders. Police said they approached the vehicle and gave the driver verbal commands.

According to authorities, the incident culminated with a trooper shooting the suspect with their division-issued weapon, and the suspect died at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation determined the trooper approached the vehicle, gave verbal commands,” Dirienzo said. “While interacting with the suspect, the trooper reached into the vehicle and the suspect attempted to leave the scene in reverse. The trooper discharged their division-issued firearm at the suspect. The vehicle struck multiple objects and ultimately overturned on a ramp. The suspect died at the scene.”

Dirienzo confirmed that the suspect’s vehicle had out-of-state license plates and police are attempting to identify him. She also said body cam footage of the incident will be released.

The area of Eagle Street and Washington Street will be closed for several hours. The Attorney General’s office was notified and is now investigating.

“This morning one of our Troopers was involved in a deadly shooting of a motorist after a pursuit in Buffalo. I have directed the New York State Police to fully cooperate with the Attorney General’s independent investigation. As we await a transparent and thorough review of the facts, our thoughts are with the victim’s family and our Troopers,” Governor Kathy Hochul said.