SPAC brings ‘The Nutcracker’ marionette performance to local students

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Performing Arts Center organizing the Salzburg Marionette Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker” for more than 800 third grade students throughout the Capital Region.

Based in Austria, the Salzburg Marionette Theatre has been entertaining people worldwide since 1913.

The free in-school performance is part of SPAC’s education and community outreach program.

Interested in seeing a performance? The production will be open to the public on December 6 at 7 p.m. and December 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 15 and under.