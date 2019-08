TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Eathan Chassee and five friends are taking turns rowing their two boats from Mechanicville, 150 miles down river to New York City. They plan to row six hours on and six hours off, using the tide to help with their journey.

The goal is to make it to New York City by Wednesday morning. For safety they have a powerboat trailing along full of supplies.

Cahssee says it will be memory from his college days he will always remember.