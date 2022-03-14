LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena basketball sophomore guard Aidan Carpenter has announced his intention to transfer. The Hamden, Connecticut native has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

“We wish Aidan all the best moving forward,” said head coach Carmen Maciariello.

Carpenter appeared in 17 games (six starts) this past season, averaging 7.5 points in 18.2 minutes of action. In his two seasons with Siena, he saw action in 29 contests (11 starts) while averaging 6.7 points spanning 20.5 minutes.

A nagging groin injury sidelined the 6’5” point guard for the final seven games of this season. He didn’t travel with the team to the MAAC tournament.

Carpenter departs Siena College in good academic standing.