ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The façade of a vacant downtown Rochester building is collapsing, and nearby roads are currently blocked off.

On Thursday afternoon, debris was seen falling from the side of the building at 67 Chestnut Street, formerly known as the Richford Hotel.

According to a release sent by the City of Rochester, a code enforcement team met with the owner on-site Thursday. The owner and an engineer are working to determine whether the remaining façade panels can be repaired or removed.

“As always, private owners are responsible for the condition of their buildings,” the city release said. “In cases where an owner does not make necessary repairs, the City of Rochester will oversee the repairs and charge the owner the full cost.”

The city said the building was built in 1915, and vacant since June, 2011. Code enforcement listed nine violations as of Thursday. Among them, broken window panes and screens, windows requiring boarding, water on the roof, plugged drains, “interior deterioration,” foundation in need of repair, masonry in need of repair, and horizontal siding broken and missing.

The city said the panels falling from the building were not a code violation until Thursday, and they may have been affected by high winds.

Officials are working to determine the next steps.

Police say barriers were put up to block Chestnut and Euclid, but they say not much else can be done until Friday due to Thursday’s wind.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The following streets are closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic:

Between East Broad Street and Chestnut Street

Lawn Street and Chestnut Street

Elm Street and Atlas Street

The city closes down streets surrounding elm st downtown as a vacant building next to the Cadillac hotel is collapsing. City special services are on scene determining the next steps with the building. All surrounding streets will remain closed until further notice. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/IOxN8ERmYP — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) April 21, 2022

