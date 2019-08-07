Severe storms cause damage in the Capital Region

PROVIDENCE, N.Y. (NEWS10)— The Saratoga County Homestead took in its first tuberculosis patient in 1914. The facility was modernize in the 1930s and then taking over by the county of Saratoga in the 1960s.

The property passed into private hands in the 1980s, and sat empty for decades. In 2016 the EPA set about removing asbestos from sanitarium.