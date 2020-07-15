Senator Chuck Schumer will make an announcement from Big Flats at 2:45 PM

Video

by: David Sorensen

Posted: / Updated:

BIG FLATS, NY (WETM) – As the US Senate is set to reconvene next week, there will be billions in federal aid to be considered. Senator Chuck Schumer will be in Big Flats today at 2:45 PM to make an announcement on a plan to get federal funds to Southern Tier Small Businesses and schools to assist in safely reopening. We will be streaming the press conference live in this story and on our live stream page.

We will update this story with the information that is presented during the press conference.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG