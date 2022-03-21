ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just four games into the season, the Saint Rose women’s lacrosse team has already tripled its win total from 2021.

The Golden Knights went 1-11 last season under first-year head coach Sarah Martin. The former UAlbany star says she’s much more comfortable in her role now, which she shares with many of the players across the board.

“We just had so much more time to prepare,” said Martin, who has coached the Golden Knights to a 3-1 record to start the season. “Last year with COVID, we didn’t start ’til I think it was almost midway through February, and by then this year we’ve already had a month of practice, two scrimmages, going into our games we were much more prepared.”

The program, in its fourth year, boasts its first senior class. The players have bought in.

“I really like that it’s people who game to this school with the intention of starting a program,” said sophomore defender Nicole Taveras. “So it’s people who want to work hard and really make something happen. And you just see that every day when people come out to play, they want to get after it and they want the win.”

Saint Rose takes the field against Southern New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. on their home field at the Plumeri Sports Complex in Albany.