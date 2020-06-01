Peaceful protestor march through downtown Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds of peaceful protestors made their way from this afternoon’s protest in Arbor Hill to marching through the streets of the city.

Around 4 p.m. protestors began their way walking through downtown Albany. There was a heavy police presence in the area patrolling traffic.

Over hundreds of peaceful protestors walked down Henry Johnson Blvd, to Clinton Ave. to Lark Street, to Madison Ave, to New Scotland Ave. to Western Ave. and back to Central Avenue.

Many protestors say they just wanted to peacefully march through the city.