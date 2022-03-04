ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons won their season opener 139-99 Friday night over the Massachusetts Monarchs in Will Brown’s head coaching debut.

With the Patroons up 25-23 late in the first quarter, Brown used the media timeout to emphasize defense.

“We need to get stops,” Brown said in the huddle, and his team followed through.

The Patroons went on a 15-0 run bridging the first and second quarters to open up a double-digit lead, and they would keep their foot on the gas pedal the rest of the way.

AJ Mosby led all scorers with 25 points. Five different Patroons scored in double figures.

Albany will take its 1-0 record to Atlantic City to face the Gambits Sunday.