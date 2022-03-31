ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons upped the ante in competition Thursday night, welcoming the undefeated London Lighting to town, a powerhouse from Canada’s National Basketball League. Despite playing against all high-major players and heading into halftime down six points, the Patroons rallied to win 97-90 behind a game-high 37 points from AJ Mosby, a former mid-major player from Alcorn State University.

Albany outscored London 26-14 in the third quarter, turning the tides.

With the loss, the Lightning officially fall to 11-1 on the season. However, the Patroons’ record remains 7-1, as the exhibition game didn’t count in their league standings.

Albany’s Jared Sam was one rebound shy of a double-double, recording 23 points and nine rebounds. He was a solid presence inside, helping to make up for Anthony Moe, who left last week to play for a team in Chile. The center had been averaging 23 points and 10 rebound per game.

Isaiah Jackson added 12 points and 12 rebounds.