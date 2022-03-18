ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons used a 15-1 run in the first quarter to open up a double-digit lead over the Cobras, rolling to the 123-93 at the Washington Avenue Armory Friday night. With the win, the Patroons improve to 4-1 on the season, and stay perfect at home (3-0).

Anthony Moe’s 26 points led a home team that featured six Patroons in double figures.

The Patroons travel to Pennsylvania to play the Kings on Sunday.