NYC Ballet comes to Saratoga Springs this week

Today will bring a good mix of sun & clouds with temperatures warming to the upper 80s. We'll notice quickly warming temperatures with increased humidity later today. Aside from some early showers north of Albany, isolated showers and thunderstorms can pop-up this afternoon & evening. It's not a wash-out but keep an eye to the sky and have the umbrella handy.

A couple showers can continue overnight (maybe a thunderstorm?). Showers can be heavy tomorrow as remnants of Barry work across the area. Soaking downpours and a few thunderstorms can be expected in the afternoon and especially in the evening. Stay weather-aware and know that we can't rule out a gusty thunderstorm or isolated flash flooding.