ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fifty-two Section 2 wrestlers woke up with championship asperations. After a full day of competition at MVP Arena Friday, nine still have a shot at taking home a title having advanced to the state semifinals.

Warrensburg junior Tristen Hitchcock, the No. 1 seed in the DII 285-pound weight class, pinned both of his opponents in less than 2:30 each. That means he’s still on track to possibly capture the first-ever state championship for the Burgers.

“I wasn’t nervous. The nerves are all gone and especially now I just had a great match,” said Hitchcock after making his state tournament debut. “I’m really good on my feet and I just kind of went after it and on top it was a little bit of a struggle to get anything on top but I mean, I won and a pin’s a pin.”

Hitchcock will face Connor Bushey of Beekmantown in the semifinals Saturday.

Shaker’s Ryan Stein also moves onto day two after a pin fall and a 3-2 quarterfinal decision. With the pair of wins, he’s already outdone his showing from a couple years ago.

“My first round match I got pinned and I was up by eight points, and then I lost to a kid that I beat earlier in the season,” Stein detailed about his sophomore year at states, “so it really wasn’t my best weekend. But I’m just ready to bounce back and show people what I’m really all about.”

The Blue Bison senior, seeded second in the DI 215-pound weight class, will have to get through Huntington’s Robert Smith in the semifinals to earn a shot at wrestling for a state championship.

The semifinals begin Saturday at 9:30 a.m. For those who advance, the championship matches begin at 6:05 p.m.

The following is a list of all the local wrestlers who will compete in the semifinals:

I-126: #3 Liam Carlin (Burnt Hills)

I-172: #2 Dylan Schell (Queensbury)

I-215: #2 Ryan Stein (Shaker)

II-102: #10 Gabe English (Berne-Knox-Westerlo)

II-145: #4 Owen Hicks (Fonda-Fultonville)

II-172: #5 Reed Douglass (Canajoharie-Fort Plain) and #7 Ray Hutton (La Salle)

II-285: #1 Tristen Hitchcock (Warrensburg) and #19 Evan Day (Salem-Cambridge)